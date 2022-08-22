South Kesteven District Council is launching a consultation to allow the public to have their say on rules surrounding gambling.

The consultation, which will be held on Friday, August 26, will allow SKDC to find out what people think of the rules governing the licensing of premises where gambling is allowed.

The council is responsible for the issue of permits and authorisations under the Gambling Act 2005 and is required to prepare a Statement of Licensing Principles setting out how gambling will be regulated.

Councillor Linda Wootten Photo: SKDC (57980414)

Councillor Linda Wootten, cabinet member for governance and licensing, said: "Our residents’ views are very important to us. They have the opportunity to shape our approach to gambling licensing by telling us what they think of the statement of principles."

Reviewed every three years, the Statement of Licensing Principles plays an important part in how gambling is regulated at a local level.

It is used to set out specific issues, priorities and risks, informs the approach to local regulation and provides clarity for gambling licence holders and prospective applicants about how SKDC deals with their businesses.

If you would like to take part in the consultation, you can do it at www.surveymonkey.co.uk.

Or you can scan the QR code to register.

The QR code to get involved in the public consultation. (58800310)

The consultation will close on Sunday, September 18.