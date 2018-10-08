The public is being urged to have their say on the details of development plans for a major site north of Grantham.

A draft planning brief has been prepared for the Rectory Farm site – a key part of the emerging South Kesteven Local Plan that maps out the district’s housing requirements up to 2036.

The planning brief will give guidance for landowners and developers and a four-week public consultation, from October 3 to 31, will allow local people the chance to influence its development.

Rectory Farm is the second phase of the North-West Quadrant development, between Barrowby Road and the East Coast Mainline, where more than 1,000 homes are planned. Some 1,800 homes being built in the first phase, known as Poplar Farm.

South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Coun Helen Goral, said: “This is a significant site within the Local Plan and it is accepted that it will be developed for housing.

“The consultation will give people the chance to comment on details such as where houses could be built on the site, the provision of open space and site access points. Any relevant comments we receive will help us complete the planning brief.”

The planning brief can be seen at the Council Offices, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, in Grantham Library and online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk

Comments should be sent to Development Management Team, The Council Offices, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ or email planningpolicy@southkesteven.gov.uk