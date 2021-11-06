On Thursday, September 30, NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) launched a formal consultation exercise on the future of four United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust services, writes John Turner, chief executive of the CCG.

The 12-week consultation is the biggest public consultation carried out by the Lincolnshire CCG to date and will enable people from across the county to have their say on how these services might be delivered in the future.

Grantham Hospital

The services being consulted on are:

Orthopaedics (planned and un-planned) countywide

Stroke services countywide

Urgent and emergency care at Grantham hospital

Acute medical beds at Grantham hospital

This consultation aims to share extensive information on the above services, how they operate now, the challenges faced and proposals for how they could be improved for the population of Lincolnshire.

John Turner, chief executive of the NHS Lincolnshire Commissioning Group

There is still plenty of time for people to get involved in the conversation to help shape the future of these services. I would like to urge everyone who has used the services or may use them in the future to complete the consultation questionnaire which can be found on the Lincolnshire NHS website: https://www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk/get-involved/have-your-say. You may think that this doesn’t apply to you but there could be a friend or someone in your family that comes to rely on them. We are listening - your views could help shape the services for the future.

It is no secret that the NHS in Lincolnshire has a number of long term issues to resolve, and I know that our staff and patients have waited for some time to hear our proposals around the future of some of these services, and for the opportunity to influence what happens.

I want to encourage as many people as possible to participate in this consultation, and give us your open and honest opinions via the consultation questionnaire so that we can work together to shape the future of these hospital services.

We are pleased with the public response to the consultation so far and I would like to encourage feedback from those who haven’t already taken part. Everyone using these services has the opportunity to have their say. Lincolnshire CCG has already hosted a number of events across the county with more to follow throughout the consultation. There are lots of ways to get involved, including public meetings, virtual meetings, marketplace meet-ups and website events. In addition, the website and social media pages will be sharing the latest information on the topics above and links to the questionnaire.

Information will continue to be shared through NHS hospital sites in addition to GP practices, and other venues to ensure people remain fully up-to-date throughout the consultation.

Full details of all the ways to get involved can be found on the Lincolnshire NHS website here: https://www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk