A public consultation has been launched into plans for 4,000 homes to be built on land off Somerby Hill in Grantham.

Members of the public are being asked for their opinions on the plans for the site at the Prince William of Gloucester barracks which is being sold off by the Ministry of Defence and is due to fully close by 2024.

The plans by Homes England will be based on 'garden village principles' and as well as homes will also include new schools, healthcare facilities and shops.

The Prince William of Gloucester barracks which are due to close in the next few years. (16164394)

The consultation is being held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic and will end on June 25, 2021.

The Grantham-based Woodland Trust and local people are angry that thousands of trees could be cut down to make way for the development.

A spokesperson for Homes England said: "We are seeking to create a new neighbourhood based on 'Garden Village principles'. This will be a healthy and green place and could include up to 4,000 new homes, employment space, new schools, healthcare, shops, places to eat and drink, community facilities, as well as space for recreation and nature.

"To help create the best possible proposals we need your help. This is your chance to share your views with us on the local area and on how the site should be brought forward."

The proposals for the barracks site can be seen at pwgbarracks.com

People can fill out the consultation questionnaire on the website or print out and fill in a hard copy and send it to Freepost PWGB CONSULTATION. People can also email consultation@pwgbarracks.com

Homes England says that any comments it receives will be used to shape its proposals. After the consultation it will provide an update summarising the feedback it has received and how this has influenced its proposals.

Homes England intends to submit a planning application to South Kesteven District Council later this year.

On the other side of the A52 Somerby Hill is the site for the Spitalgate Heath garden village which already has planning permission for 3,700 homes.