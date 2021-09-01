Local residents are being invited to have their say on improvements to Grantham’s Queen Elizabeth Park, in a consultation which opens today (1 September).

It’s the third of three public consultations conducted by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) in recent months on the town’s parks, all connected by the River Witham and the Riverside Walk.

Less formal than Dysart Park and neighbouring Wyndham Park, Queen Elizabeth Park’s 25-acres include a fishing lake, commemorative grove of trees and a playground with a zip-line.

The Council, which is aiming for coveted Green Flag status for Queen Elizabeth Park, is keen to find out why people go there, if they think it has a positive impact on the local community and how satisfied they are with it overall.

The consultation is open until 30 September and includes details of planned improvements as part of the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor project.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, SKDC cabinet member for commercial and operations said: “We are proud of our parks and the opportunities they provide to exercise, socialise or relax. This consultation is the last of the three we have undertaken this year on our parks and completes a useful gathering of local views.

“This is a chance for people to tell us what they think of Queen Elizabeth Park and an opportunity to suggest possible improvements. Feedback will help to maintain and improve a beautiful area of open space that can be enjoyed by everyone, which has been particularly important during the past 18 months.”

To take part, participants can either go online to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QEPARK2021 or scan the QR code below using the camera on their smartphone.