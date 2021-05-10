People are being invited to have their say on a new project in Grantham to restore and improve the ecology of the River Witham.

The Blue Green Corridor consultation starts today and runs until June 6. The first phase of the work centres on Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham.

To take part go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/bluegreen21. The consultation survey can also be completed by calling 01476 406087 and asking for the project lead.

The River Witham flows through Wyndham Park. (45977849)

The Blue Green Corridor project extends from Dysart Park through Wyndham Park, into Queen Elizabeth Park and on to the parklands at Belton House - touching green spaces in Stonebridge Close and Sedgwick Meadows. The blue element is the river, and the green element represents the riverbanks, green spaces and parks nearby.

Funded largely by the European Regional Development Fund, the project is a partnership between South Kesteven District Council, North Kesteven District Council, the Environment Agency and National Trust.

Their shared vision is for a scenic corridor of green spaces with formal parks, sweeping meadows, wetlands and wooded regions all connected by species-rich, healthy, and vibrant blue river corridor routes.

Ambitious plans for Queen Elizabeth Park include the provision of wetland features, flower and hay meadows and river improvements to provide food, shelter and spawning or nesting sites for land and water-based wildlife.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, SKDC cabinet member for commercial and operations, said: “We are extremely fortunate that ten of the Blue Green Corridor project’s 14 action areas lie here in Grantham. By enhancing and improving habitats we will be securing essential corridors for our wildlife, with a boost for their essential food chains.

“The Riverside Walk in Grantham is an important and, in many ways, unique commuting route. It represents an extraordinary opportunity for people to meet, exercise and socialise, as well as experience nature first-hand in peace and quiet alongside the River Witham. The planned works will help to protect and preserve this opportunity for future generations.

“Please let us know your views. These are far-reaching and important proposals, in line with our commitment to improve the environment, and it’s vital that we find out what people think.”

For more information go to www.withamsleabluegreencorridor.co.uk/

Information about the project is also on display at the Visitors Centre in Wyndham Park, Grantham.