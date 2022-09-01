People will be able to have their say on a popular park in Grantham.

A public consultation has opened today (September 1), to allow people to have their say on the Queen Elizabeth Park.

South Kesteven District Council wants to know what people like to do at the park, how they would describe its condition, if they are satisfied with what’s currently on offer and suggest improvements.

Queen Elizabeth Park. Credit: SKDC (59026415)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "Queen Elizabeth Park is a much-loved green space, providing a haven for wildlife in the middle of town and highly valued by townsfolk and visitors alike. It’s our country park.

"It is at the heart of the Blue Green Corridor initiative, and visitors can find all manner of nectar-rich floral species including lady’s bedstraw and red fescue grass. It’s also an area that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and all walks of life.

"SKDC is keen to find out what people think of Queen Elizabeth Park and we would ask for as many people as possible to complete our annual survey to have their say.

Queen Elizabeth Park. Credit: SKDC (59026420)

"Park users' views will help us measure what they think and inform any improvements we make in the future."

If you would like to take part, you can do it at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QEPARK2022 or you can scan the QR code.

The QR code to join the consultation. (59026440)

Recently the RiverCare group in Grantham warned people not leave litter in the park after rubbish set alight in the hot weather causing two fires in the park which, fortunately, did not spread far.

Printed copies of the survey will also be available in the visitors centre in Wyndham Park.