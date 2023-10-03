An annual consultation seeks the public’s views on a popular town park.

South Kesteven District Council seeks views on why people visit and what improvements could be made to improve Queen Elizabeth Park.

Councillor Paul Stokes, SKDC cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Queen Elizabeth Park is very much our country park in Grantham, providing opportunities for walking and cycling, as well as valuable wildlife habitat in the middle of town.

Queen Elizabeth Park, in Grantham.

“The park has benefitted from many projects undertaken by the Blue Green Corridor initiative, including new wetland areas and, in the autumn, the planting of a wildflower meadow.

“Once established, both will provide habitats for aquatic species, birds and invertebrates.

“Berms have been installed in the parks section of the River Witham, helping variation in river flow, replicating natural processes and supporting aquatic life and the environment.

“I would encourage people to use this annual opportunity to tell us what they think of Queen Elizabeth Park, one of three parks to hold the prestigious Green Flag award in Grantham.

“Feedback will help us measure public views and will be used to inform any future Improvements.”

To take part in the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QEPARK2023.

Participants can also scan the QR code below.

The QR code to participate in the Queen Elizabeth park consultation

Printed copies of the survey are also available from the Visitor Centre in Wyndham Park.

The consultation closes on October 31.