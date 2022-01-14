Residents and businesses can have their say on council tax proposals for 2022-23.

South Kesteven District Council is offering the chance to have your say as part of a consultation which runs for two weeks from today (January 14) and asks for views on a proposal to increase the SKDC share of Council Tax by £5 for properties in Band D for the 2022/23 financial year.

The increase for households in Bands A, B and C would be less than £5, while those in Bands E, F, G and H would see an average increase of more than £5 - but no more than £10.

South Kesteven District Council has opened a consultation on a proposed council tax increase. (53133706)

The consultation outlines how SKDC funds the services it provides and includes an update on projects it has been working on in each of its priority areas - growth and the economy, housing, healthy and strong communities, the environment and performance.

Coun Adam Stokes, cabinet member for finance and waste services, said: "The Council is looking at ways it can continue to maintain services at current levels, while at the same time delivering on its ambitions.

"We believe that by making the most of what we have, streamlining costs where we can and attracting funding from other sources, we are able do this.

"An increase of £5 per Band D property in SKDC's element of Council Tax for the 2022/23 financial year will also help to generate around £250,000 of additional income.

"This contribution will help to sustain day-to-day services such as refuse collection, street cleaning and CCTV, as well as offset the costs of longer-term projects across the district.

"These include supporting local businesses affected by the pandemic, improving our town centres, focusing on initiatives that target homelessness, and delivering projects designed to combat climate change.

"We know that times are tough but by supporting a proposal to increase SKDC's council tax by the price of a pint or posh cup of coffee, you can help us to continue to make a difference in your local area. Please take the opportunity to have your say through the consultation."

The SKDC share of council tax accounts for around nine per cent of the total bill. The majority goes to Lincolnshire County Council, while there are also contributions to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner and parish councils.

SKDC will decide in early March on its element of council tax for 2022/23.

To take part in the consultation visit the council website.

The survey can also be completed here.

...or by scanning the QR code (below) with a smart phone camera.

Council tax QR code (54272363)

The consultation closes on January 28, 2022.

For a paper copy of the survey, contact the council's communications team on 01476 406080.