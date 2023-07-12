Residents are being asked on their views as to how the council can tackle climate change.

South Kesteven District Council has opened a four-week consultation to the public to help them shape its Climate Action Strategy.

Councillors Patsy Ellis and Rhys Baker, who share SKDC Cabinet responsibilities for Environment and Waste, said: “As well as setting out the district’s path to reducing carbon emissions, our strategy will play a key role in ensuring the district adapts well to the impacts of climate change.

South Kesteven District Council

“We are keen to find out people’s views on our proposals, and particularly what they think we should be concentrating on.

“We can then make sure that funding is directed towards projects and initiatives that are climate action priorities for our local communities.

“Completed projects will also deliver additional benefits such as addressing fuel poverty, improving air quality or improvements to the natural environment.

“Please use this opportunity to have your say.”

The strategy has three areas of focus, including to continue to reduce carbon emissions from council activities, work with district-wide stakeholders to achieve net zero carbon and adapt to the impacts of climate change at local level.

The consultation can be accessed at http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=16188 or https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/climateaction2023.

The survey will run until August 7 and results will be presented to the Environment and Overview Scrutiny Committee in October.