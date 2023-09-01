A council is conducting a review on the Council Tax Support Scheme to help low income households.

South Kesteven District Council is inviting the public to comment on whether they agree with the principles SKDC uses to apply discretionary discounts to council tax bills and whether the scheme can be improved.

The level of support is calculated based on income and personal circumstances.

Councillor Ashley Baxter, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for finance and economic development, said: “The country is in the grip of a cost of living crisis.

“The Council Tax Support Scheme is one way we can help people on low incomes to pay their Council Tax.

“This scheme allows us to target support to the people who need it most. It provides greater assistance to those on the lowest incomes.

“As ever, we welcome views from all residents – whether they get council tax support or not – as well the comments of groups and professionals working with our communities, to ensure that we make an informed decision.

“Please take a few moments of your time to complete the survey.”

Survey participants will also be asked their views on SKDC’s Discretionary Payment Scheme, which offers additional short term and limited support to those struggling to pay council tax.

There are also proposals to extend exemptions for special constables and those leaving the care system for a further year.

To take part, go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/CouncilTaxSupportSchemeSurvey.

The consultation closes on October 13.