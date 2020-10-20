A four-week consultation is being launched to give the public their say on the district council's policy for licensing hackney carriage and private hire vehicles, drivers and operators.

The current policy was adopted in 2015 and is under review to ensure it reflects new guidance and also supports environmental sustainability.

The draft revised policy is available to view here , with changes to the previous policy highlighted.

Taxi, the signage is a distinguished feature of the so-called Hackney Carriage.. (37483250)

Interested parties can make their views known via a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TAXI2020

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We’ve decided to publish the draft policy to give everyone the chance to comment if they wish.

“Revisions include improvements in the vehicle fleet which will have a positive impact on our environment, and measures to protect people from harm.

“These vehicles play a vital and integral part of our integrated transport system and provide a service where other transport is not available, such as in rural areas and late evenings, or for those with mobility difficulties.

“We need to be able to make appropriate and consistent licensing decisions and this is an important guide to assist with this.”

The document also covers vehicle specifications, a drivers’ code of conduct, SKDC’s enforcement policy – including penalty points – and cover both Hackney carriage taxis, which can be hailed in the street, and private hire vehicles, which must be pre-booked.