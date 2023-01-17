Residents are being asked for their views on arts and culture across South Kesteven.

South Kesteven District Council says its cultural strategy will play a central part in ensuring the rich heritage and culture of the district is celebrated and built upon.

The consultation will help shape plans for the future of arts and culture in the district. The consultation closes on January 27.

The Guildhall in Grantham. (43763766)

The council says that an important part of its strategy will be the positive impact that arts and culture have on mental health and social wellbeing.

Councillor Adam Stokes, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for finance and leisure, said: “We know how important it is for us all to have opportunities to participate in cultural activities.

“We want to find out how people like to spend their spare time, and what is most important to them. We can then make sure that the funding we have is directed towards arts and culture activities and events which are the most beneficial for our local communities.

“Please use this opportunity to have your say.”

To take part visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SKCulturalStrategy or scan the QR code below.

Use this QR code to take part in the culture survey. (61888228)

Printed copies of the survey are also be available at The Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham, Stamford Arts Centre and Bourne Corn Exchange.