A drop-in event will allow you to share your thoughts on walking and cycling in Grantham.

The workshop will be held in the Newton Room at Grantham Guildhall on Monday (July 19) from 3pm until 7pm.

The session is the first chance for residents and community groups to help shape the new Grantham Cycling and Walking Network Plan.

This comes after Lincolnshire County Council confirmed plans for an active travel scheme in Grantham.

The plan looks at the current network and helps LCC to identify schemes that will help improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists in the town.

At the event, there will be draft maps of the Grantham cycling and walking network available for you to see and comment on.

Members of local cycling and accessibility groups, and local councillors have also been invited to share their views.

For those that can't attend the event, a second, virtual workshop will take place at a later date.

Councillor Richard Davies, Grantham West councillor and executive member for highways and transport at LCC, said: "This is a chance to look at the town as a whole, identify key walking and cycling routes, and then look at what needs to be done to make those easier.

"For every journey that someone decides to walk or take their bike instead of the car, we're reducing congestion and pollution, and speeding up journeys in Grantham.

"This is where it's key for residents and community groups to let us know what barriers they face and we can factor those in to the new network plan.

"Having a plan should also allow us to take advantage of new funding pots when they become available, as we'll be able to submit strong bids quickly.

"The walking and cycling network plan will feed into wider transport plans for the town and the county, helping to inform future developments, and changes that keep us all moving."