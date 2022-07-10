It was great to hear of our local manufacturing and engineering businesses working together to play to their strengths during National Manufacturing Day yesterday (July 7) across Grantham, says leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke.

We host such a diverse range of businesses here in South Kesteven and the council works with our partners in all sectors to support sustainable and dynamic growth, something key to the success of our district.

The Make UK open day event showcased potential career paths in the successful businesses of today to inspire youngsters and give an idea of jobs available by running ‘through the keyhole’ tours throughout the day.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council (57202477)

It was made possible by the Greater Lincolnshire Engineering and Manufacturing Network (GLEAM), which encouraged thriving local companies to invite people behind the scenes during this year’s inaugural event.

Among our priorities at South Kesteven are protecting and creating jobs within our district, to develop centres of excellence and the high streets of our four towns, alongside securing investment for infrastructure to support ongoing and sustainable growth.

South Kesteven really is well-placed to help business grow: our own inward investment team is always happy to provide the help, support and data needed for potential start-ups or relocation so that companies can make the right decisions for their future. The council’s work through InvestSK helps business like these to flourish and, in turn, attract this kind of inward investment.

In Lincolnshire more than one in 10 people are employed in food and farming, which means that agri-food is an important sector for South Kesteven and many of its neighbouring districts, contributing more than £5bn to the UK economy each year. A number of leading financial services companies have offices in the South Kesteven area, whilst the digital and creative sector also continues to grow.

South Kesteven has a long and rich history in the engineering sector in particular, dating back over 100 years.

For example, the Cutting brothers started their electrical engineering business in Stamford in 1904, and it’s also notable that Raymond Mays set up World Championship winners BRM racing in Bourne, while Winfield Engineering, established in 1968, is a well-established laser cutting, fabrication, welding, machining and profiling company based in Grantham. Let’s do what we can to further support our engineering and manufacturing businesses to grow into the future.