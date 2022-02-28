The fire service says hay bales were deliberately set on fire in an incident yesterday (Sunday).

Two bales of hay were set alight off Belton Lane, Gonerby, Grantham. Full-time and on-call crews from the Grantham station attended the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out on 27 February at 15:48 to two waste hay bales alight on Belton Lane in Grantham.

Firefighters attended hay bales on fire on Sunday. (55162563)

"Both the wholetime and on call crews from Grantham attended and used one hose reel jet and drags to extinguish. This incident was caused deliberately."