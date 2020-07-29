Home   News   Article

'Hazardous' junction leads to objections over plan for vets' practice at Belton Garden Centre near Grantham

By John Burgess
Published: 17:15, 29 July 2020

Plans for a new veterinary practice less than two miles from Grantham have been recommended for conditional approval by planning officers – despite rigorous objections from Belton and Manthorpe Parish Council over a "hazardous" entrance.

Belton Garden Centre submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council for a veterinary practice within its existing premises.

The proposal is for the change of use of two ground floor rooms to form the practice.

