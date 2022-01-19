An anniversary concert by an award-winning singer-songwriter and actor has been postponed due to ill health.

Hazel O'Connor's anniversary tour has been postponed after the singer was admitted to hospital following a bleed on the brain.

Hazel was set to perform at The Guildhall theatre on Wednesday, March 9, as part of her Breaking Glass 40 Years On - Hallelujah! tour, but the performance as well as the others set to take place between February and June, have been postponed.

She was taken to hospital from her home in south west France on January 9 following a 'serious medical event' and spent 24 hours in an induced coma.

Hazel is famous for the 1980s hits 'Eighth Day' and 'Will You' and starred in the film Breaking Glass with Phil Daniels and Jonathan Pryce.

The anniversary tour marks 40 years since she starred in the film, with her debut album being the accompanying soundtrack.

Hazel has been described as the first female star of the 1980s, and was due to be accompanied on her tour by virtuoso saxophonist Clare Hirst and Sarah Fisher on keyboards.

Ticket-holders are being asked to wait for further announcements, and will be contacted when a new tour date is known.