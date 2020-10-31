A Grantham police constable has looked back on an attack in which he thought he was going to be stabbed, as Lincolnshire Police launches a new process and enhanced welfare package to support staff and officers who are victims of crime.

The new policy comes after a detective constable sustained a fractured skull in a hit-and-run in Sainsbury’s car park in Grantham earlier this month.

The force, working with the Police Federation, says the new process will put the employee at the centre of the investigation, treating them as a victim of crime and thoroughly investigating all offences including physical assaults, sexual assaults, racial abuse or hate crime.

They will also be given a full care package starting directly after the incident, through their recovery, and up to and sometimes beyond any court case.

Grantham Pc Pete Nettleton (pictured), 59, was assaulted in July 2018 where he was almost stabbed, and sustained a limp as well as injuries to his elbow and leg. He said: “It was a block of flats. When we got in the car park, we found a male down there, wandering around, dazed, with a severely injured ankle.”

After going over to where they originally found the man, Pc Nettleton discovered a knife and a bag of drugs. He went back over to tell the injured man that he was under arrest, when he leapt up and charged at the officer.

The suspect knocked Pc Nettleton to the floor and was able to regain control of the knife.

Pc Nettleton said: “He stood up over me with the knife in his hand. I thought, at this point, he’s going to stab me. There was nothing I could do.

“I think it was only the fact that Pc Laverty was approaching at such speed at this point, and luckily for me, he turned and ran with Pc Laverty chasing after him. I managed to get myself up off the floor.

“It would be wrong to say that it doesn’t play on my mind when I go to situations where knives are reported or violence is reported. It’s always in the back of your mind.

“It hasn’t stopped me loving the job I do, to the extent that I’ve just extended for another year.”

Although he didn’t receive compensation, Pc Nettleton “was well looked after at the time”. He added: “Everything was put in place when I came back to work to make sure that I was comfortable in what I was doing.”

Latest figures show that there are more than 400 assaults on officers and staff each year in Lincolnshire, with kicking, spitting and biting among the most frequent types of attack. Officers have also been spat on and coughed at during the Covid-19 outbreak. The new policy has been a year in the making.

Assistant chief officer Andrew White said: “Any attack on a police officer is not simply an assault, it’s an attack on the rule of law. Assaults should never be accepted as simply ‘a part of the job’.

“Police officers deserve our thanks for the risks they take on a daily basis.”