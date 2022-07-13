Wyndham Park's summer market and family fun day are back on this Sunday.

The market and family fun day are free to attend on July 17.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: "We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to the park again after such a successful event on Monday for the Queen's Baton Relay event.

Wyndham Park will be hosting its summer market and family fun day on Sunday July 17. (57958360)

"It was wonderful to see everyone having such a great time and Sunday's market and family fun day will give another great opportunity to enjoy everything this award-winning park has to offer."

There will be family fun activities across the day which are being hosted by:

Grantham Tennis Club and Gym

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis

South Kesteven Children's Centres

Leisure SK

Joker Entertainment with their circus skills and balance workshops

The craft market will include stalls offering candles and wax melts; cards, prints and crafts; artisan jewellery and statement jewellery; homeware, home accessories and gifts; charity stalls; fudge and baked goods; crafts and vintage textiles.

Other attractions include inflatables and side stall games, model boats and model tanks.

The Visitor Centre, Wyndham Park Café and Cliffe Edge Cycles will also be open.

Temperatures are due to remain high this weekend and the Government has issued advice on staying safe. This includes:

staying hydrated

spending time in the shade

covering up with suitable clothing and sunglasses

using at least factor 30 sunscreen

Also due to a supplier issue, the opening of the new play park will be delayed to a later date.

The day will start at 10.30am and last until 3.30pm.