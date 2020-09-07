The headmaster of a Grantham school which has today (Monday) sent all pupils in a year group home, has given some reassurances to parents and pupils.

As reported earlier today,all Year 7 pupils were sent home from King's School in Grantham after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 .

In a letter sent to parents this afternoon, headmaster Simon Pickett explained that the boy, from Foxe House in the school, developed symptoms of a cold after school on Wednesday, the first day for the new starters.

King's School, Grantham (40891188)

Mr Pickett said the pupil did not return to school on Thursday or Friday.

He took a Covid-19 test on Thursday and yesterday (Sunday) the test came back as positive.

Mr Pickett added: "This student does not travel to school by bus.

"The school was made aware of the positive result [this morning]. The school contacted Public Health England (PHE) and as a result of completing a risk assessment with PHE East Midlands, the school followed their advice to send Year 7 students home.

"Staff who taught the student on Wednesday 2 September were also sent home.

"All Year 7 students and all relevant staff are now isolating for 14 days. The families of the Year 7 students do not need to self-isolate."

Following the 14-day self-isolation period, pupils can return to King's School on Friday, September 18.

Mr Pickett added: "Any Year 7 student or staff affected that receives a negative test will still be required to self-isolate for the full 14 days.

"Thank you for your continued support.

"As I am sure that you can appreciate the decision to close the school for a year group is complicated and I would like to publicly thank Public Health England and my colleagues for their help and support."

It comes as thousands of schoolchildren return to their classrooms amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

We spoke to local headteachers last week to find out their feelings on reopening, and how they were prepared.

