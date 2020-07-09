Home   News   Article

Headteacher from Grantham has name emblazoned on England cricketer's shirt

By Graham Newton
Published: 11:50, 09 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:51, 09 July 2020

A headteacher from Grantham is being honoured for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic – with his name printed on the back of an England cricketer’s shirt during training for the Test match.

Dale Hardy had his name emblazoned on Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton's shirt as the team trained for the Test series against the West Indies.

Mr Hardy’s name will also feature on the big screen during the training session and on the LED banners during the match, some of which will be picked up by Sky and BBC’s broadcast.

