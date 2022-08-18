The headteacher of Kesteven and Grantham Girls' school is "immensely proud" as the students receive their A-level results this morning.

Students across the country receive their A-level results today (Thursday, August 18), which for some will determine if they secure a place in university.

The staff at KGGS were delighted with the pupils' results, and were there to celebrate with them.

Millie Burton (left) achieved two A*s and an A, and Amy Rimmer (right) also achieved 2 A*s and an A. (58725873)

One of the school's highest achievers this year was Roshni Brook, who achieved four A*s, in art, biology, chemistry and maths. She will be going on to study biomedical science at The University of Bath.

She said: "It was a lot of hard work to get here but I'm really happy with my results!"

Another top performer was Harriet Elliot who achieved three A*s in geography, biology and chemistry. She said: "It's amazing. I couldn't believe it when I saw them!"

Lottie Suborugh, Roshni Brook, Sorcha Corney, Issy Goskell and Imogen Edwards who achieved a mix of A* to B grades. (58725964)

With her high grades, Harriet has secured a place at The University of Edinburgh to study veterinary medicine.

Headteacher James Fuller is delighted with today's results.

He said: "We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students, after significant disruption to their studies as a result of Covid. They, and our staff, have worked tirelessly to ensure they have progressed on to further education, study and employment.

Harriet Elliot, Heather Quinn, Grace Johnston and Sophie Mcdonnell achieved a mix of A* to A in their results. (58726001)

"On behalf of our school community, I wish them all the best for the future and look forward to hearing about their future success."

Deputy head Tracey Doig shared in the joy and added: "Its amazing! They've worked really really hard and it's so nice to celebrate with them.

"They hadn't done exams before so it's really nice to see them get what they deserve. It’s really lovely."

Overall, the academic attainment was very high with 42.5% of A-level grades awarded at A*-A and 79% between A*-B. Twenty-seven students gained at least three A grades, with the sixth form recording an overall pass rate of 99.8%.