The headteacher of the Priory Ruskin Academy has praised pupils after they received their A-level results today (Thursday).

The students are celebrating a strong set of results in their level 3 courses which will enable them to take their next steps in education and employment.

One high achieving student Matthew Hefford achieved A*, grade A and a grade B.

Matthew Hefford who achieved A*, A, B (58735297)

Oliver Kelham who achieved grades C, B and an A, Bejamin Charles who achieved a merit, grade D and a pass and his twin Joseph Charles who achieved distinction, merit and a grade D. (58735511)

Lucas Atkinson who achieved a grade A and two Bs, and Liam White who achieved three Cs. (58735464)

Headteacher, Ms Wyles said: "I’m incredibly proud of our students; they have shown a real sense of spirit and determination, and absolute resilience in the face of considerable disruption throughout the pandemic.

"I have no doubt they will continue to grow from strength to strength; it has been a pleasure to see them flourish throughout their time with us.

"I would also like to thank our wonderful staff team for their continued work and support for the students.”