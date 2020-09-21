A Grantham school headteacher has thanked parents for their support after two members of their school community received positive test resultsover the weekend.

Youngsters in a 'class bubble' of Reception and Year 1 children and another class bubble of children in Years 5 and 6 at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, have been told they need to self-isolate for 14 days

In a statement to the Journal, headteacher Jayne Watson praised "the professionalism of the staff" and support from the pupils and their parents.

She added: "Over the weekend two members of our school community received positive test results and are now self-isolating. These two cases are not connected to each other.

"We immediately contacted Lincolnshire Health Protection team, and, in line with government guidance, the children and staff within these bubbles are self-isolating for 14 days from the last contact, as a precaution.

The safety of our pupils and staff is our top priority, and we have a range of measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including frequent handwashing and social distancing.

As a result, the rest of the school remains open to all other pupils. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep parents informed.

At this difficult time, we are thankful for the professionalism and dedication of our staff, the support from our parent community and our children who are ‘keeping calm and carrying on’!”