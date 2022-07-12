A Grantham headteacher has won Headteacher of the Year for his commitment and dedication to his work.

Dale Hardy, who is a former pupil of Huntingtower Primary and The King’s School, was awarded the trophy at an awards ceremony at Lincoln's Engine Shed as part of the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards.

Mr Hardy has been the head teacher of Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in North Hykeham for four years, and has won the award for his improvements towards the academy.

Dale Hardy has won Headteacher of the Year. Credit: Lincoln Lite

He said: "I am absolutely thrilled and humbled to have been honoured in this way.

"The staff and I strive to provide the best possible school community in which our students can thrive and excel and seeing them succeed is reward enough.

"Really this award is testament to all the staff at Sir Robert Pattinson, who have supported me greatly since I arrived, and I thank them for sharing my commitment to creating a school where pupils are safe, valued, challenged and strive to achieve their best."

The evening saw some of the county’s finest educators come together in recognition for the hard work of the education sector.

Awards were handed out for excellence in primary and secondary school teaching, nurseries, childminders, SEND schools and those who engage with their communities.

The award evening was hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Carla Greene and organised by Stonebow Media in partnership with Lincoln College.

Mr Hardy was presented with his award on stage by Helen Molloy from the sponsoring law firm Shakespeare Martineau and Carla Greene.