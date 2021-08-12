Pupils from Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn, are celebrating some grades at GCSE and BTEC results across several subjects.

Notable performances include Ffion Davis from Waddington was awarded grade 9 in English literature, grade 8 in English language, science, French, history, and drama, grade 7 in mathematics and science, and Distinction* in BTEC Music.

Isobel Bates, from Claypole, was also awarded grade 9 in mathematics, as well as seven grade 7s and three grade 6s.

Chloe Gresham

Chloe Gresham from Ancaster achieved A* in child development and care.

Many of these students will be joining the academy’s flourishing sixth form, which celebrated its A-level results earlier this week.

At least 70 of the current GCSE cohort are expected to move into Year 12 to study A-level and BTEC courses, and they will be joined by students from other schools in the area in September.

Mark Guest, headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of this year’s cohort of GCSE students. They have overcome truly unprecedented challenges to achieve their fantastic and well-deserved GCSE results.

Their resilience, hard work and positivity will provide them with a fantastic platform for everything that they wish to achieve in the future. We are delighted that the vast majority will continue with us at Sir William Robertson in the sixth form."

