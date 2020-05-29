Headteachers speak out over decision not to open Grantham schools on June 1

Youngsters could face more weeks of being home schooled as several schools across Grantham have said they will not to reopen to more children on Monday over fears for the safety of pupils and teachers.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to get all children in transition years such as reception, Year 1 and Year 6, back into education as soon as possible.

Secondary schools, sixth form and colleges will also be working towards providing some face-to-face contact with pupils in Year 10 and Year 12 to prepare them for exams next year.