Health and beauty salons in Grantham gradually reopen after lockdown rules are eased

Beauty salons are among those services which have been reopening their doors to customers as the Government continues to ease restrictions under lockdown.

But many local salons have only gradually reintroduced their services following the announcement, as they make sure they abide by social distancing and PPE rules and try to reopen with short notice.

Lorna Worsley, owner of Enhance Beauty in Brook Street, said: “When the Government announced we could open, my staff were in the salon within two hours to make sure we were Covid secure and able to open with only one day’s notice.