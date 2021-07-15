Lincolnshire health bosses have re-iterated the safety of Covid-19 vaccines after leaflets that made 'potentially dangerous' claims about vaccinations were delivered in Grantham.

Anti-vaccination leaflets were recently put through letterboxes in Grantham, containing 'misleading' information.

One reader, a resident of Harrowby Road, expressed their concern about the leaflet 'pushing an anti-vaccine agenda'.

Covid-19 vaccine. (44503393)

They said: "We’re concerned about anti-vaccination leaflets that are being posted through letterboxes in and around Grantham.

"They make spurious non-scientific claims and I’m concerned that they’ll impact on people’s decision as to whether to get the vaccine."

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: "There are a number of misleading – and potentially dangerous – claims being made by people and organisations pushing an anti-vaccine agenda.

"All of the covid vaccines currently in use in the UK have been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), after meeting the required safety, quality and effectiveness standards.

"In addition, all of the vaccines are continually monitored in use, to ensure the benefits in protecting people against Covid continue to outweigh any risks.

"Whilst no decision has been made yet about vaccinating children, the MHRA has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12-15, saying it is safe and effective in this age group and the benefits outweigh the risks.

"As we have done throughout the current phase of the vaccination programme, we would urge anyone with any questions or concerns to visit one of our vaccination sites and talk with one of the teams, who will be able to provide the information needed to allow people to make an informed decision."

You can read more about the Covid-19 vaccine here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/