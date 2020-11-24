Health bosses will be finding out more about the Lincolnshire's COVID vaccination programme.

Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for buying the county's health services, will be given an overview on how the county's residents and NHS workers will be vaccinated during tomorrow's board meeting.

Three vaccinations have been found to be effective and safe against COVID-19.

The vaccination programme is on the agenda

A national NHS spokesman said: "We do not yet have a vaccine or know exactly how the potential vaccines will need to be stored and distributed, so extensive planning is underway for a number of different scenarios locally as we await final decisions by regulators at the MHRA and the JVCI. As a result, we’re not yet in a position to confirm plans but when the time comes the NHS will be ready to deliver vaccinations in every community.”

Papers for tomorrow's board meeting show that the county's delivery model could include two large scale vaccination sites, to be ready from December 1 and local vaccination sites to be operational from December 7 depending on vaccination supplies.

The model also includes roving models which will visit housebound patients, care home residents and staff as well as vulnerable groups. This could be operational from December 1 depending on supplies.

While NHS staff will be vaccinated by their occupational health teams.

A report to the meeting say: "The Board will be aware from media reports of increasing confidence that there will be

availability of a small amount of vaccine this year and further supply in the first 3-6 months next year. The NHS across the country and here in Lincolnshire has been asked to lead, plan, execute and operationally coordinate mass vaccination across Lincolnshire working closely with partners in Lincolnshire County Council and the Local Resilience Forum.

"This is clearly a very fast moving dynamic programme that requires daily focus and as such all systems are required to establish a System Vaccination Coordination Centre ( S-VOC) that will work in command and control with regional ( R-VOC) and national centres (N-VOC) that go live on 23rd November and that is in progress locally.

"The model is fairly well prescribed for systems and is a Strategic model that can adapt with agility to respond to vaccine characteristics along with national and local guidelines.

"It will be delivered through a ‘network of provider model’ utilising all parts of the system including primary care through the Primary Care Network DES for those PCNs that take part.

"Cohorts will be prioritised for vaccination based on the type and supply of vaccine available but it is a reasonable planning assumption that the first supply of vaccine will be for care home residents and staff and front line NHS and Care workers."