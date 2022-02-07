A new 24 hour gym is set to open in Grantham next month.

PureGym will open it's doors at the Discovery Retail Park between B&Q and Poundstretcher on Tuesday, March 29 at 12pm.

The gym has nearly 300 locations across the UK, and believes that everyone should have the chance to live and active and healthy lifestyle.

PureGym will be opening a centre in Grantham in March. (54726222)

A PureGym spokesperson said: "PureGym is delighted to be opening a new gym at the Grantham Discovery Retail Park on March 29.

"The gym will be open 24/7, spread across 12,500 sq. ft. over two floors and will cater for everyone’s exercise needs with a free weights area, fixed resistance and high-quality cardio equipment.

"Members will have access to a range of exercise classes and our certified PTs will be available to help them achieve their fitness goals.

"We are particularly excited to be opening our 299th gym and look forward to welcoming new and existing members in Grantham."

The no-contract gym has a wide variety of equipment, including 50kg dumbbells, a functional RIG and an Olympic weightlifting platform.

In addition to the equipment, the gym also has a variety of studio instructor led classes and all members will also get up to two hours free parking during their visits.