A public consultation meeting on the future of county health services, including Grantham A&E, became 'chaotic' and shambolic' last night after there were heated exchanges.

Councillor Ray Wootten, who was attending the meeting at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, said it almost had to be stopped because of comments made by a campaigner.

Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, said she stormed out of the meeting because of comments made by Dr David Baker, Grantham GP and clinical lead at Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, on the future of health services.

Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, addresses the protest in St Peter's Hill. (52290831)

The CCG is carrying out an Acute Services Review until December 23 and members of the public are being asked to take part at www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk

Coun Wootten, a district and county councillor who represents St Wulfram's ward where Grantham hospital is located, said: "She was totally out of order and she should apologise to Dr Baker. I believe in the right to protest but this was a public meeting and it erupted into a shambolic, chaotic meeting.

"Other people also interrupted speakers and others attending found it difficult to hear and to ask questions. The meeting was close to being closed due to their behaviour, but the main speaker pulled it back.

"I always think that it is disgusting that front line workers get abuse but I found it shameful to attack members of the NHS at this meeting doing their job.The meeting calmed down as the person left as they repeated their accusations as they walked out."

Protesters gather in St Peter's Hill before the public consultation meeting. (52290852)

Ms Darcey, who had organised a protest to take place before the meeting in St Peter's Hill, said what Dr Baker had told the meeting was wrong. She added: "How can they consult on something that has already been done? They have already taken away our acute care unit. We had nine ACU beds and now we have four ACU community beds which is not the same thing.

"I have been given this information by staff but David Baker said I was wrong. I walked out but most of those at the meeting were asking me to stay.

"They are just lying to us. The tension was very high in the meeting. They are dressing it all up as lovely but we have got to emphasise why it is not going to be that way."

The public are being consulted on four main areas of health in the county including Grantham A&E and acute medicine at Grantham. The CCG has already said that it favours an urgent treatment centre to replace A&E at Grantham.

Ms Darcey said the protesters in St Peter' Hill had "made a lot of noise and were very passionate".

She also said that one of the protesters suffered a fit just before the consultation meeting was due to begin and only a few minutes before Grantham A&E was due to close at 6.30pm. She said this highlighted the need for a full 24/7 A&E at the hospital. The protester later recovered.

A&E has been closed overnight at Grantham Hospital since 2016.

