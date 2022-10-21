Health organisations across the county are drawing up plans to help cope with the upcoming winter.

As the NHS prepares for what could be "one of the toughest winters in its history", Lincolnshire health and care organisations are responding to guidance issued this week by NHS England by creating a winter plan.

In a letter to staff, health leaders in England set out “winter resilience plans”, which include new 24/7 system control centres which are expected to be created in every local area.

Grantham Hospital (55517280)

These "war rooms", led by teams of clinicians and experts, will manage demand and capacity across the entire country by constantly tracking beds and attendances, enabling rapid decisions to be made.

Local areas will also develop new hubs dedicated to serious respiratory infections, with patients receiving same day access to care out of hospital while also creating additional capacity for hospitals and ambulance services.

Respiratory infections, including Covid, flu, pneumonia and acute bronchitis are expected to be one of the most significant winter pressures on the NHS, with modelling suggesting they could occupy up to half of all NHS beds this winter.

An NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board spokesperson said: "Health and care organisations across Lincolnshire are currently in the process of developing the system winter plan for the county which will include how Lincolnshire will respond to the recently issued guidance from NHS England.

"To further support this plan there are a range of services that are already available to the public including self-care, use your pharmacy, NHS 111 online or call 111.

"In addition, patients can also access their medical records, make appointments and order prescriptions using the NHS App which provides a secure way to access a range of NHS services on their smartphone or tablet.

"The app can be downloaded from the app store relevant to your smartphone or tablet.

"The best way to protect yourself and your health over the winter is to have the flu and Covid vaccines and anyone over 50 or with an eligible long term health condition can book.

"More information can be found here https://lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab on where in Lincolnshire you can get your vaccination and how to book your appointment either using the National Booking Service or calling 119.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “Winter comes hot on the heels of an extremely busy summer – and with the combined impact of flu, covid and record NHS staff vacancies – in many ways, we are facing more than the threat of a ‘twindemic’ this year.

“So it is right that we prepare as much as possible –the NHS is going further than it ever has before in anticipation of a busy winter, and today we have set out further plans to step up these preparations – building on our existing plans to boost capacity set out in August this year."

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation said: “This winter could be the toughest on record for the NHS, which is exactly why services are working together early on to make sure patients get the care they need, where they need it most.

“With falls leading to thousands of ambulance call-outs and admissions to A&E, it is vital that the NHS uses its limited resources to best effect as this will provide value for money to taxpayers and improve patient experience”.

A new digital resource is also available for people suffering with the effects of long Covid, and for their friends and families.

Working alongside local people with long Covid, organisations in Lincolnshire came together to develop the long Covid information hub, in particular health organisations, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) Lincolnshire Connect to Support and voluntary sector organisations.

It can be found here: https://lincolnshire.connecttosupport.org/long-covid-information-hub/

The hub provides guidance and information on long Covid and gives links, documents and videos to help people with symptom management and signpost them to further help.