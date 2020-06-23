Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group has confirmed that its next board meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, June 24) will be held virtually.

The meeting at 9.30am will be held virtually as a live event, as in previous months, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and members of the public will be able to join the meeting virtually.

Sean Lyons, chairman of Lincolnshire CCG, said: "Like everyone else, we continue to be conscious of our responsibility to follow, and indeed promote, the government’s guidance in response to coronavirus, especially where social distancing is concerned.At the same time the CCG remains fully committed to fulfilling its role of commissioning healthcare on behalf of the Lincolnshire public, and it is important we hold our board meeting, even though we cannot hold it in public as we would like.