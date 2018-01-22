Former Grantham schoolgirl Kayleigh joins friend to host pageant for charity

A former Grantham schoolgirl and her friend are organising a pageant to raise cash for charity.

Kayleigh Mansfield and Callie Whelton were both finalists in the Miss Great Britain Lincolnshire finals last year. Their experience inspired them to put on the event at Ryhall Village Hall on Saturday, March 3. It will raise cash for brain tumour research charity Abbie’s Army (AA) and The Christie Hospital (CH) hospice in Manchester.

Callie, who was inspired to raise money for AA after meeting its founders through pageant work, said: “Every nine days a child in the UK is diagnosed with a brain tumour. This charity has really touch my heart.”

She said the event is open to those new to pageants and entrants won’t be judged on their appearance.

The pageant’s four categories are Little Miss Lincolnshire, for those aged four to nine, Young Miss Lincolnshire for those aged ten to 12, Miss Junior Lincolnshire which is for the 13 to 17 age group and Miss Lincolnshire which is open to those aged 18 to 35.

To enter send a headshot picture and a short statement about yourself to lincolnshire.heat@outlook.com

Winners will gain a place in the national final of the Miss Bispham International beauty pageant.

Entry fee for contestants is £20 while the price for spectators is £3. Stallholders can also book at a cost of £5.

Kayleigh was diagnosed with lupus while growing up in Grantham. She has used her success as a finalist to raise awareness of the debilitating disease.