Fresh call to ‘save’ trauma service at Grantham Hospital

A renewed call has been issued to ‘save’ Grantham Hospital’s orthopaedic trauma unit.

Around 30 people attended an emergency meeting at Grantham Railway Club last night, which was called after claims the service would be transferred to Lincoln.

A second meeting will be held tomorrow in Grantham Museum at 3.30pm.

Melissa Darcey of the Fighting 4 Life NHS campaign Group said staff, including former Grantham Hospital nurse Paul Lewis, have told her the orthopaedic trauma service is to close.

If it did, there would then be no chance that Grantham Hospital could remain an A&E, which would be downgraded to an urgent care service, as at Newark.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, which runs the hospital, says it has no plans to close the service, but it is reviewing operations.

Ms Darcey said this was to be expected as the trust must go through certain consultation procedures and not announce a closure until these have been followed, otherwise a decision could be challenged.

The campaigner also claimed that Lincolnshire’s health scrutiny committee was not scrutinising NHS decisions in the county- something that was challenged by district councillor Ray Wootten, who said the committee was.

Though he and wife Coun Linda Wootten, who was also present at the meeting, are not on the scrutiny committee, they attend its meetings and can ask it questions, he told the meeting.

The meeting heard that campaigners plan to step up their activities, with stalls in the town centre.

Supporters were also urged to email councillors, MPs, hospital officials, and even go door to door around Grantham to enlist support.

The call was also made for targeted messages to businesses, schools, and others.

Schools would be warned that if the trauma service was lost, children falling out of trees would have to be taken to Lincoln, as would staff if they were involved in certain workplace accidents.