Grantham A&E to stay closed overnight

Campaigners shed tears this morning and voiced their anger as it was announced that Grantham A&E unit is to remain closed overnight.

The board of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust decided this morning to keep the Grantham unit closed overnight despite announcing previously that it was in favour of re-opening the unit 24 hours a day.

Since then, a review of staffing levels commissioned by NHS Improvement found that it is still not safe to open the unit and recommended that the ULHT board go along with this recommendation.

Campaigners called the decision ‘a disgrace’ and said it was ‘putting people’s lives at risk’.

About 16 campaigners and protesters attended the meeting in Sleaford together with a number of local councillor. Emotions have been high all morning.

The opening hours at Grantham A&E will remain from 8am to 6.30pm.

The A&E unit has been closed overnight since August 2016.

