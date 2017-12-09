Grantham and Sleaford MPs write to hospital trust demanding A&E is opened 24 hours a day

Two MPs who represent the Grantham area have written to the chairman of the trust which runs the town’s hospital to voice their fears that the A&E unit could remain closed overnight even though the trust recommends it should re-open 24 hours.

Nick Boles, MP for Grantham, and Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and Hykeham, have written to United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust with their concerns.

In the letter they say: “We are extremely concerned by the continued closure of Grantham A&E at night after 15 months. On 14th November 2017, at Health Questions in the House of Commons, the Secretary of State for Health stated “this was a temporary closure based on difficulties in recruiting doctors.’”

ULHT is due to give its decision on the future of A&E on December 15. A Clinical Senate is now reviewing the situation.

The MPs’ letter adds: “We would like to remind you and your fellow board members that neither NHS Improvement not this so-called senate repesents the people who rely on Grantham A&E and whose taxes pay for the NHS. We do. We demand that the board of ULHT accepts the recommendation of your chief executive and re-opens Grantham A&E at night without further delay.”

Members of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire met Mr Boles last week. Campaigner Melissa Darcey said: “We do not have a lot of time left and we really need to work together as much we possibly can.”