Grantham autism support group given generous donation by firm

A town support group was surprised and grateful when a local company offered it a cash donation and chocolates.

The chocolate came in the form of selection boxes to be given to children at GAIN’s (Grantham Autistic Information Network) Christmas party at Grantham Bowl.

The presentation was made by Rocket Print and Promotions Ltd, based at Ellesmere Business Park on Swingbridge Road.

Paul Fixter, of GAIN, said: “Noel Reeves and Chris Reeves, of Rocket Print, kindly donated boxes of Cadbury’s selection boxes as Christmas presents for GAIN Grantham’s Christmas Children’s Party Extravaganza

“They also very kindly donated a cheque of £125 towards future GAIN Grantham events. We are so humbled by their kindess.”

The selection boxes will be presented to 24 children and their family members.