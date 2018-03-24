Grantham fire station fundraiser

Have your say

Grantham Fire Station stages a fundraising car wash tomorrow to support a firefighter with an agressive brain tumour.

The event in aid of Stefan Hawcroft takes place at the station on Harlaxton Road on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

It was due to have taken place last weekend, but was cancelled due to snow.

Stefan Hawcroft, 29, is from Lincoln and has been told he has just weeks to live.

His colleagues and family are desperately raising funds for pioneering treatment in Germany, which might save his life.

Firefighters from across the county have been washing cars and other activities to do their best for their brave colleague, who has been a firefighter for ten years.