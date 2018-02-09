Grantham Hospital campaign group to host public meeting

Hospital campaign group SOS Grantham Hospital will be holding a public meeting tomorrow (February 10) to discuss the ongoing NHS hospital campaign.

The meeting will take place at the Newton Room, Guildhall, St Peters Hill, Grantham at 11am.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to raise questions regarding the campaign and put ideas forward. It will also provide an opportunity to gain an understanding of the fundraising activity and legal advice being sought.

Chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, Coun Charmaine Morgan, will host the meeting with guest speakers, including Melissa Darcy of F4LincsLife and local health campaign researchers.

Anyone considering fundraising activity is being asked to contact Coun Morgan to obtain written authorisation to act on behalf of SOS Grantham Hospital.

Coun Morgan said: “I am happy to meet anyone interested in making a donation and discussing our campaign with them. We have raised £1,000 already and are hugely grateful to those who have contributed. We are halfway to our target amount.”

If you are unable to attend but wish to donate, donations may be made via cheque made payable to SOS Grantham Hospital and sent to: 45 Harrowby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshre NG31 9ED or via the SOS Grantham Hospital website: www.sosgranthamhospital.org.uk/how-to-help/.