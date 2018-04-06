Grantham Hospital campaigners to deliver petition to Downing Street in July

A petition signed by thousands of people will be delivered to Downing Street in July in a bid to have Grantham A&E re-opened 24 hours a day.

The petition, organised by SOS Grantham Hospital, has attracted about 60,000 signatures.

It will be taken by campaigners, led by Charmaine Morgan (pictured), to London on Friday, July 6. They will meet Grantham MP Nick Boles there and it is hoped a meeting will take place with him to discuss the latest situation at Grantham Hospital.

Campaigners will be going to London on a coach provided by AC Williams.

The cost of the trip is £20 per person. The coach, which has wheelchair access, will leave Grantham Hospital at 8.30am. The petition is due to be handed in at Number 10 at 1.30pm. Six members of the travelling group will be allowed through the gate into Downing Street to present the petition. Anybody wishing to join the trip should contact SOS Grantham Hospital chairman Charmaine Morgan on 07398 156296 or email her at charmainemorgan50@gmail.com

Leave your name, contact details and state how many tickets you need.