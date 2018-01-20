Grantham Journal column: Here is our plan for 2018

With every new year comes an opportunity to look at where we are and where we want to be. Our plan for 2018 is to continue with our work around fire improvements, quality and safety, cancer, urgent care and our financial recovery – all within the context of our 2021 ambitions and our five work programmes. Our 2021 roadmap sets out the vision of the Trust and how working together we will become a different Lincolnshire and a great ULHT.

Within these detailed programmes, here are just a few highlights that we will focus on.

1. Improving the safety culture of the organisation – following through on our staff charter and making improvements at every level and supporting staff to make a difference.

2.Delivering our finance plans – sticking to budgets, increasing productivity and quality of our services, reconfiguring some of our services, and reviewing what services we can run safely away from our three main sites.

3. Strengthening our workforce – be an even more attractive employer, create better career paths and skill-mix our teams to reduce reliance on doctors and nurses.

4.Working together with community, primary care and social care partners so care is wrapped around the patient and they get a better experience.

5.We’ll also keep the focus on urgent care and cancer improvements.

All of these programmes are going to take time, but by having a great team in place and by working with our partners I am certain that by this time next year we will have seen the rewards of all of our hard work.

Don’t miss your chance to nominate our staff for an award – the deadline for nominations for the ULHT staff awards is nearly here!

So far, more than 600 nominations have been received from staff and patients who want to recognise hospital staff for their caring, dedication and hard work.

You may want to recognise an individual or team who go above and beyond, a volunteer who goes out of their way to support staff and patients or a member of staff who is leading the way in research, innovation or education.

Nominations can be made using this form: {https://www.ulh.nhs.uk/about/staff-awards/ and the closing date for the 2018 awards is Friday, January 26.