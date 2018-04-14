Grantham Journal column: Plenty to celebrate

It’s been a year since the Trust was placed into special measures by NHS Improvement, following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

While the last year has been challenging, we also have a lot of celebrating to do.

Some of the achievements made during the year include:

n We now employ more consultants, middle grade doctors, allied health professionals and health care support workers than in 2016.

n We’re spending £2.5m a month to improve the fire safety of our buildings for staff and patients.

n We launched our ward accreditation scheme, where wards are now regularly inspected and assessed against a range of 13 quality standards by a team of five new quality matrons.

n We opened a new ophthalmology department at Grantham which provides 16 –18 clinics per week and three and a half theatre lists per week for patients with conditions such as cataracts and glaucoma.

n We are involving local community groups to help improve the garden areas at Grantham.

Since my last column there have been some really exciting developments for the NHS in Lincolnshire. A new medical school is set to go ahead after a successful joint bid, with the University of Nottingham, to increase medical school places in the country. When it is at full capacity in a few years’ time, the new school will deliver medical training to around 400 undergraduate students at the university in Lincoln. This is fantastic news for the University, the NHS and our patients.

Another exciting development is the National Centre for Rural Health and Care which is really moving on. The centre has won some national funding for research into workforce in rural settings, which will be led by the University of Birmingham. Getting to grips with the recruitment issues and ways we can provide improved care across all service in Lincolnshire is key.

Together the medical school and national centre will make some real changes and improvements to healthcare in Lincolnshire for staff, patients and the public.