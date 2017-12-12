Grantham MP ‘appalled’ as A&E set to stay shut over night

MP for Grantham Nick Boles says he is infuriated following news that Grantham A&E is likely to remain closed overnight.

Mr Boles called it ‘disappointing and infuriating’ after a review of staffing levels said United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust should ‘not in the interests of short-term or longer term patient safety re-open the Emergency Department on Grantham Hospital Site on a 24/7 basis at this time’.

Mr Boles told the Journal: “The report doesn’t just contradict the trust’s judgement but elevates it into a permanent reconfiguration of the service. I’m appalled at the way the NHS is handling this.”

He said the Trust should ‘not allow itself to be bullied by NHS improvement’.

ULHT is in special measures both financially and concerning services.

Mr Boles added: “It is effectively not an independent organisation. It is effectively run by NHS improvement.”

“We now have to move against a whole change in status and downgrade of the service. That’s what will be filling my days, weeks and months in the future, and that of lots of local campaigners.

“It’s outrageous they have completely overruled the trust’s own commitment and judgement. I don’t think it really is about money. It’s a debate about what level of staffing is safe. The trust has its own view and NHS improvement has another point of view.”

Mr Boles said he would try and get the issue raised at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons tomorrow.

Mr Boles said he and Sleaford MP Caroline Johnson will raise the issue with senior politicians.

He added: “It’s almost as if the NHS sets its own rules.”