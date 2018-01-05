Grantham people urged to give blood as stocks run low

The NHS is calling on people to donate blood in Grantham next week as stocks are running low this winter.

People can donate blood on Wednesday, January 10, between 12.30pm and 2.45pm, and 4.15pm and 7pm, at the Urban Hotel, Swingbridge Road, Grantham.

A spokesman said: “We urgently need donations after the recent bad weather and our stocks are low. Currently only 83 per cent of appointments for the Grantham session are booked. We especially need donors with B negative and O negative blood. Patients at local hospitals rely on people giving blood.”

Call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk in advance to make an appointment.