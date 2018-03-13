Women invited to free Grantham hospital breast screening service

A free breast screening service is available for women registered at a GP surgery in Grantham.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) countywide breast screening service is automatically inviting women aged between 50 and 70, who are registered with St John’s Medical Centre, to attend an appointment at the Emerald Suite in Grantham hospital.

Women aged 71 years and over who would like to be screened can ring the administration office to make an appointment at their convenience on 01522 573999.

The service also belongs to the National Age Extension Pilot Scheme where a selection of women aged between 47 to 49 years and 71 to 73 years from the practice will be automatically invited for screening.

Screening office manager Alysa Page, from ULHT, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and there is a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information about the breast screening service contact the administration office on 01522 573999.