Healthwatch Lincolnshire launches survey on health and housing

Healthwatch Lincolnshire wants to hear from South Holland residents about their experiences of health and housing in the area.

The group, which represents patients and the public when it comes to NHS and care services, has launched a survey to find out if “where people live affects their health”.

Health-related housing issues may include physical or mental health and people’s wellbeing generally.

A Healthwatch Lincolnshire spokesman said: “Does living where you do make you happy and content or does it generate problems and issues that you then struggle with?

“Problems could include being unable to keep warm because of inadequate heating or poor insulation, mould in one or more rooms, nuisance neighbours or feelings of isolation.”

To complete the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/JVQP2KL