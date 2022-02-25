The owner of a missing eight-month-old kitten has put out a plea for help to find her.

Clare Lee says her kitten, called Ruby, went missing on Monday from Woodnook, near Kesteven Rugby Club, Grantham, around 4pm on Monday (February 21).

Clare said: "She is pure black with about eight white hairs on her chest. She is eight months old and has a real squeak instead of a miaow and purrs quite loudly.

Have you seen eight-month-old kitten Ruby? (55118239)

"She was spayed just over a month ago so her hair has half grown back on her side, but still not the same length as the rest of her fur. She is also microchipped.

Clare added: "I'm utterly broken-hearted that we can't find her and I think I hear her all the time. We've walked miles searching, day and night but there's no sign of her.

"Neighbours have been amazing, searching and checking barns, sheds and everywhere they go."

Ruby has been missing since February 21. (55118235)

If you see Ruby contact Clare on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clare.lee1973 or email clarelee1973@gmail.com